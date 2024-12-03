Things escalate fast in FBI: Most Wanted, and the most mundane situation can turn disastrous at a moment's notice. Yet, in some situations, nothing is as it seems, even in those mundane situations. In FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 6, "Pageantry," an international beauty queen dies, and the Fugitive Task Force heads to Philadelphia to investigate the case when some peculiar evidence arises. The logline below for the December 3 episodes teases this case. CBS released some sneak peek videos that preview the circumstances behind the murder and why the team gets sent out to investigate an incident that seems below their scope.

"When an international beauty queen is killed on live television, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Philadelphia to hunt down the killer. Meanwhile, Hana senses that Ethan is hiding something."

A Killer Strikes a Pageantry in 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 6, Episode 6.

The video above finds the team learning about the case's particulars, and every revelation complicates the already weird case. They learn that an international beauty pageantry took place in Philadelphia when a queen died on national television. Investigations reveal foul play with Ms. Honduras, who was killed by binary chemical agents, putting the case on the team's radar. "Two chemicals are harmless on their own; mix them together, and they become lethal," Nina explains what a binary chemical is. This reveals that the murder was intentional, and given the amount of planning that went into executing it, it was planned. Methyl phosphonate difluoride was introduced to her person, and when combined with alcohol, the resulting product killed Ms. Honduras.

The team learns that the suspect pool is significant since all the contestants have a motive to kill Ms. Honduras. They visit the pageantry organizer, and while her attitude is uninviting and she admits that pageants can be competitive, murder is a huge stretch. In this case, there is something more than meets the eye, and the promo video for the episode teased the idea that this might not be your regular pageantry rivalry. An assassin who camouflages herself is on the loose, and she's so prolific that no one has been able to catch her yet. With how many international participants were present in the contest, this murder might have had other motivations, probably political.

The episode will also focus more on Hana's private life as she discovers something about Ethan that could threaten their relationship. Tune in to "Pageantry" tonight, December 3, to learn how the assassin and the dead beauty queen are connected and what her next target is.

