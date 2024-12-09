Having nosy neighbors is not fun, since everyone needs privacy in their own home or the space they occupy. The online phenomenon of Karens was born out of this intrusion by neighbors that many find distasteful. But even the worst circumstances have an upside and the Fugitive Task Force find an upside to a Karen in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 7 when a too-involved neighbor proves to be just the very thing that helps crack a weirdly connected case. The logline below teases the week's case while a sneak peek released by CBS previews the neighbor and how she proves useful.

"After a Queens district attorney and her husband are executed, the Fugitive Task Force uncovers a money laundering scheme connecting a violent biker gang to Wall Street. Meanwhile, Remy decides to take his relationship with Abby to a new level after he reconnects with an old friend."

Someone Has Crucial Evidence In ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 6, Episode 7.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The video above begins in the middle of a crime scene where the task force is investigating the murders teased in the logline. Before they can discuss much, someone barges in demanding to speak to the agents. She introduces herself and reveals she is a neighbor who saw some intruders.

Pam, the neighbor, explains what she saw while walking her dog and a loud noise caught her attention. She says she saw two men. “Can you describe them?” Nina asks. “I’ll do you one better! I took pictures!” Pam says. The agents share a knowing look, undoubtedly being grateful for Pam’s inquisitiveness and modern phones.

Pam’s picture proves to be a crucial piece in unraveling the mystery and points the agents to where they need to go next. “Highway to Hell” also focuses on Remy’s situation with Abby as he meets up with an old acquaintance, and he’s inspired to make a change.

“That’s the story of the season: What are they going to do? The long-distance thing is working, but there’s also a sense that Remy knows—I think that he needs to take another step because he does love her, and it’s the struggle that he’s always had that it’s hard for him to put anything else above work,” showrunner David Hudgins previously told TV Insider while teasing the season arcs for the characters.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, December 10 to learn who killed the DA and her husband. The episode, written by Rickey Cook and directed by David Barrett, will reveal what steps Remy takes with Abby.

