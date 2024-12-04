Some connections are hard to draw when the parties seem too different to warrant any intersection. The Fugitive Task Force deals with such an occurrence in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 7, "Highway to Hell." Per the official logline below, a gruesome triple murder puts the task force on the trail of a money laundering scheme involving a violent biker gang and Wall Street. CBS released a promo video from the December 10 episode that finds the team attempting to find connections and bring the murderers to book. The episode also focuses on Remy's personal life as her relationship with Abby is explored.

"After a Queens district attorney and her husband are executed, the Fugitive Task Force uncovers a money laundering scheme connecting a violent biker gang to Wall Street. Meanwhile, Remy decides to take his relationship with Abby to a new level after he reconnects with an old friend."

Wall Street and a Biker Gang Converge at Murder in 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 6, Episode 7.

The video above previews the case's particulars, where the team is called to a murder scene. "Hedge fund manager shot execution style," Nina previews the case where three people lie dead. The manager was associated with a motorcycle gang, and the unfolding mystery puzzles the agents. Typically, gangs and Wall Street move in different circles, and rarely do their interests cross. Did someone get too ambitious, or were they forced to launder money through illegal proceedings? The team dives into the case to solve it, even with Remy's bad feelings about the ordeal.

Hana is not featured in the video, but given her discovery in Episode 6, it's understandable she'd want to take some time off. The show circles back to Remy's personal life, and since his relationship with Abby is the character's chief arc this season, it is developed. Showrunner David Hudgins teased it to TV Insider, saying,

“That’s the story of the season: What are they going to do? The long-distance thing is working, but there’s also a sense that Remy knows—I think that he needs to take another step because he does love her, and it’s the struggle that he’s always had that it’s hard for him to put anything else above work. And that’s sort of his arc and dilemma for the season. He doesn’t want to lose Abby, and he’s going to have to do some emotional growing to get there.”

He added:

“So it reaches an inflection point about halfway through the season, and I don’t want to spoil what happens, but there’s big things ahead for Remy and Abby. We love Susan Misner, and I think their chemistry is great. We’ve done a lot of stories in past seasons about Remy’s family and hadn’t really done a romance story, so we wanted to lean into that this year, and they’re so great together, so it works.”

What's the common thread between the biker gang and the murdered Wall Street manager? What is Remy planning regarding his relationship with Abby? Tune in to "Highway to Hell" on Tuesday, December 10, to find out. The episode, written by Rickey Cook and directed by David Barrett, will be live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs.

Stream past episodes on Paramount+.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+