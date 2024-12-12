The next hunt takes the Fugitive Task Force to Virginia as they pursue a serial killer. In FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 8, “The Electric Company,” the task force must simultaneously deal with multiple issues as they must capture a serial killer while handling local law enforcement with care after they feel their turf is infringed on. The logline below for the December 17 episode teases this case and some more Remy and Abby. CBS released a promo video that offers a sneak peek into the episode and reveals why local law enforcement does not want anyone digging into this.

“The Fugitive Task Force clashes with local law enforcement in Virginia while investigating a suspected serial killer in the area. Meanwhile, Remy pushes Abby to take the next step.”

A Question, Not About Jurisdiction, Arises In ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 6, Episode 8

The video above previews the facts of the case where there are three victims who “died of blunt force trauma.” Hana concludes that the team might be dealing with serial killers whose days are about to stop being numbered. The teams head to Virginia, where a shock awaits them. The local law enforcement seems to be connected to the case in a way they should not.

The twist is that the deputies are implicated in the murders, and before long, the team shifts their focus to them. However, the Fugitive Task Force is at a disadvantage since they are playing by the deputies’ rules and on their turf. They employ various tactics to get the team off their backs, including blowing up motor vehicles and unjustified traffic stops. However, the task force has never backed down from a challenge, and they are not about to start now.

After witnessing what might be in store for him in Episode 7, “Highway to Hell,” Remy decided to kick things up a notch with Abby. The logline teases a next step for the couple. It is unclear what this step is, but are they about to move in together? “The long-distance thing is working, but there’s also a sense that Remy knows—I think that he needs to take another step because he does love her,” showrunner David Hudgins said of this relationship in Season 6.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, December 17, to watch how the team handles corruption and murder in law enforcement. The episode, written by Richard Sweren and directed by Cory Bowles, airs at 10 p.m. after new episodes of FBI and FBI: International.

