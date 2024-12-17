Remy (Dylan McDermott) and Abby’s (Susan Misner) relationship seems to be working in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, but there are some things the couple must address. As showrunner David Hudgins told TV Insider, “The long-distance thing is working, but there’s also a sense that Remy knows—I think that he needs to take another step.” Much of their relationship has been playing slowly, but in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 8, “The Electric Company,” some of their most significant issues come to the forefront.

In “The Electric Company,” “the Fugitive Task Force clashes with local law enforcement in Virginia while investigating a suspected serial killer in the area. Meanwhile, Remy pushes Abby to take the next step.” CBS released a sneak peek video from the December 7 episode, which previews some issues that might make Remy take a step forward with Abby.

Remy and Abby Exist in Different Worlds in ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 6, Episode 8.

In the video above, Abby returns to Remy’s place after a trial she was supposed to be on was postponed. “I know I told you I was gonna be here two nights max, so I’m gonna get a hotel. You know my client will pay for it; you don’t have to worry about it,” Abby says, trying to anticipate that she has overstayed her welcome. Remy tells her she can extend her stay for as long as she needs. They also discuss Remy’s late-night outings with friends. Abby reveals that she was planning on doing some Christmas shopping while in New York, and Remy offers to join her. Abby reminds him that he has never agreed to go shopping with her and that she thinks he hates it. Remy receives a phone call and learns of a new case. He has to cancel his plans with her as the case takes priority.

This interaction reveals that as much as the couple seems comfortable and loves each other’s company, they never get enough of it. Remy usually traverses the country on some case or another while Abby is in the halls of justice. They have differing interests and have not had the time to know what the other person likes. Remy likes going out at night, while Abby likes shopping. Remy’s phone call means they must cut their time together short, and Abby might have moved back to her place based on when the case ends.

What is the solution to this? Remy must think hard before he loses one of the few things that are going well in his life. “He doesn’t want to lose Abby, and he’s going to have to do some emotional growing to get there,” said Hudgins.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, December 17, to see what Remy decides. “The Electric Company” is written by Richard Sweren and directed by Cory Bowles. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

