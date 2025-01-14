The Fugitive Task Force will be back in action on Tuesday, January 28, when FBI: Most Wanted and the entire FBI franchise returns. The episode’s case takes them to Philadelphia, where they revisit a shameful act of violence that threatens to reoccur. According to the logline for FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 9, “Moving On,” the team pays the descendants of the perpetrators of the 1985 MOVE bombings a visit when they are implicated in deadly fires. CBS released some images from the midseason premiere episode, which finds the team trying to stop another catastrophe. Below is the official logline, which also teases a revisit of Nina’s (Shantel VanSanten) family dynamics as Tina (Hannah Adrian) seeks her help.

“The Fugitive Task Force investigates a series of deadly fires involving the descendants of those who caused the infamous 1985 MOVE bombing in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Nina’s sister turns to her in a time of need.”

The Fugitive Task Force Tries to Stop History From Repeating Itself in ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 6, Episode 9