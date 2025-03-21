The hunt for the Fugitive Task Force is about to end following CBS' cancellation of FBI: Most Wanted. The FBI offshoot was not renewed for Season 7 alongside its counterpart, FBI: International. CBS has set the finale date for the Dylan McDermott-led drama. FBI: Most Wanted ends on Tuesday, May 20, when the finale airs at 10 p.m. ET. The show will end a week later than FBI: International since the latter will have a two-hour series finale on March 13. In FBI: Most Wanted Season 4, Episode 22, "The Circle Game," Remy and his team try to stop a domestic attack, according to the official logline below.

The Fugitive Task Force hunts down a rogue government operative planning a domestic terror attack.

'FBI: Most Wanted' Ends

From prolific producer Dick Wolf, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. The show was the first scripted spinoff set in the FBI universe. During its six-season run, several cast members departed and joined, causing several cast shakeups. Julian McMahon used to play the team leader, Special Agent Jesse LaCroix, before departing after three seasons. Dylan McDermott joined as the charming but formidable Special Agent Remy Scott, who started his career in the New York FBI field office before rising through the ranks of the Bureau in Philadelphia and Las Vegas, taking over as the team leader.

Other team members include Special Agent Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg), a former NYPD detective and forensics expert; Special Agent Hana Gibson (Keisha Castle Hughes), a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; Special Agent Ray Cannon (Edwin Hodge), who is a former New Orleans cop-turned-junior detective and worked Violent Crimes in Albany after following in his retired FBI agent father's footsteps; along with well-seasoned Special Agent Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) who worked assorted cases with the FBI's New York office and among her strengths is her undercover work. Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. for the next two months to catch new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted and witness the final thrilling hunts.

New episodes return on Tuesday, April 1, ahead of the series finale on May 20.