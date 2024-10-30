"White Buffalo," the latest episode of FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, saw Nina’s (Shantel VanSanten) family visit from Houston, which, unsurprisingly, didn’t go well. Nina’s father, Jackson (John Finn), and sister, Tina (Hannah Adrian), came to town, met her partner Scola (John Boyd) and their son, and a few not-so-pleasing words were exchanged during dinner.

The series boss, David Hudgins, teased the messy family situation not long after Season 6 premiered, and most recently, VanSanten elaborated on it with TV Insider, pointing at Nina’s troubled childhood and her father’s belief that he gave her a good life. The TV star dished:

“I talked with David Hudgins a lot about what was in Nina’s past. I’ve always had a bit of her story written before I ever had one second of screen time. Even when I first started on FBI, I had a history for Nina, the foundation of who she is and why she operates the way she does. And our childhoods are a huge part of that, all of the unresolved issues that we act out as adults in real life. And I think Nina’s obviously wrestling with accepting who her father is and the fact he’s never going to change and things that happened in her childhood, the absence of her mother, her mother died when she was very young.”

Fans Will Find Out More About Nina in ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 6

Elaborating on Nina's background, VanSanten hinted that FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 would dive into her difficult childhood further, saying:

“I think now Nina being a parent, it’s interesting, I find that she’s not as forgiving with her father, that there isn’t as much empathy, that there is some unresolved issues and anger that are there for the way that she grew up and the things that happened. And while they don’t get specifically touched on, I think a lot of us can understand that feeling, and we will dive into it further in this season, and we’ll get to find out more about Nina and kind of peel away the onion of different layers that have been there for Nina and why she is the way she is.”

FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 airs on Tuesdays on CBS.