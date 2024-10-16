The first spin-off from Dick Wolf’s FBI is currently in its sixth season, and unsurprisingly, it has already begun on an incredibly intense note. Season 6 of FBI: Most Wanted premiered on October 15 with Remy (Dylan McDermott) taking a hit to the head, which caused him to get some rest at home at the end of the episode. Thankfully, nothing serious is wrong with the character, according to showrunner David Hudgins, who further shared a few teasers for the new season, beginning with Barnes' (Roxy Sternberg) return.

In a discussion with TV Insider, Hudgins mentioned there will be a “pig butchering” episode in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, which will also be Barnes’ first episode back. He then elaborated on the episode, saying:

“Pig butchering is basically an online scam where you get people to invest in crypto, and they put all their life savings in, and then they lose it. The basic story is these young girls get kidnapped and forced to work in a call center and Barnes gets a call from this girl and, coming off the experience she’s had with missing her children, she’s just a dog with a bone. She wants to go get this girl, and she starts the story by doing it on her own, which causes conflict with Remy, but in the end, she rescues this girl. It’s just a really emotional episode.”

Another upcoming episode of FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 will involve “eco-terrorism,” according to the showrunner, which is “terrifying” as there’s the possibility of an entire community getting asphyxiated. Similarly, more high-stakes cases will be featured in further episodes, including “a good serial killer story” and an assassin episode in which there’s “a very accomplished yet mysterious female assassin” targeting a soccer match.

'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 6 Has More Major Cases Than Ever Before

While there will be fresh cases in the new season, which the team has never handled before in FBI: Most Wanted, there’ll also be the usuals, especially bank robbery. Explaining the inspiration behind the story line, Hudgins shared:

“So we’re doing a total action-based bank robbery episode with this bank robbery gang. It feels like a feature. I mean, it’s really incredible. It’s inspired by, I don’t know if you remember the Garda heist out here last Easter. It wasn’t a bank; it was a sort of nondescript warehouse downtown that had millions of dollars in it. So it’s a big action-y bank robbery episode.”

Finishing off his teasers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, the showrunner hinted at “very personal and emotional” episodes, another about “rogue sheriff gangs,” and a fascinating one centered on “true crimes,” which sort of recounts the 40th anniversary of the MOVE bombing in Philadelphia.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 airs on CBS every Tuesday. Past seasons are streaming on Paramount+.

