The Fugitive Task Force is back in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, and there are even more cases to work on. In the season premiere episode, "Aquarium Drinker," the team solves the case of a murdered law enforcement agent while Remy's (Dylan McDermott) personal life improves per the official logline. The images from the upcoming episode tease Remy's budding romance while the rest of the team dives into the case that threatens to go out of proportion.

"When a detective is brutally murdered, the Fugitive Task Force investigates a string of gruesome killings. Meanwhile, Remy and Abby’s relationship grows stronger."

Remy's Relationship Develops In 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 6

Close

The images largely focus on the two storylines in the episode. Season 5 found Remy struggling with feelings of loneliness, especially when Corey decided to travel, and Remy did not have a project to focus on. Luckily, he meets Abby (Susan Misnerin) one of the most heartbreaking cases of the season, and they start something. In the new season, their relationship seems to be going well. The couple is captured in bed looking very happy and content as they share a kiss.

Good times don't last forever, as another image shows Remy on the phone while Abby sleeps in the background. This most likely has something to do with the murdered detective. The FBI — and other law enforcement bodies — respond extra aware to cases where a fellow law enforcement officer has been murdered or is in danger. That's partially because they have a deeper connection to the victim and also because people in law enforcement have something the perps want. A detective usually sits on vital information, sometimes matters of national security.

The rest of the images feature the team in action. In one photo, Remy and Ray are seen outdoors in what appears to be a crime scene. Back at the office, the team strategizes on how to handle the case, and apart from the dead detective, evidence points to a serial killer. Serial killers never plan to stop unless someone stops them. Nina's second season with the team finds her settling in well despite the scuffle with Remy in Season 5. She seems to have gotten in rhythm with the team, but one image of her on the phone teases something concerning.

Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) is not in any of the images, and we won't know why until the season premieres. But given her marital troubles and her wife asking for a divorce, has she decided to focus on that, or is she leaving the team entirely? There has been no news of Sternberg's exit, so maybe the former is true.

FBI: Most Wanted premieres on October 15 alongside the rest of The FBIs.

FBI: Most Wanted It follows the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI's Most Wanted list. Creator Rene Balcer Cast Alexa Davalos , Julian McMahon Roxy Sternberg , Keisha Castle-Hughes Seasons 5 Release Date January 7, 2020 Main Genre Crime

Watch on Paramount+