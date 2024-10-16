It’s only been about twenty-four hours since FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 premiered, but fans already know what to expect in the next episode, which arrives on October 22. While there’s a crossover in the episode, Cora’s (Caroline Harris) son, Caleb, has something going on according to the official logline, which means she and Ray (Edwin Hodge) will have to do some parenting as the season progresses.

Additionally, the newlyweds’ relationship will be tested in Season 6, which showrunner David Hudgins shed more light on to TV Insider, teasing the debut of an unavoidable character, Caleb’s biological father. This unsurprisingly strains the family’s relationship. After confirming that Ray and Cora, whom he loves as a pair, are “doing great” in the new season, the series’ boss spoke of Ray’s emotions, now that he’s a stepfather;

"For Ray, it’s a little bit dicey. He’s never been a father before and now, all of a sudden, he’s a stepfather, not Caleb’s biological father."

Hudgins added:

“So we’re going to meet Caleb’s biological father, and it causes some friction in the relationship. But really, Ray and Cora’s story this year is about parenting Caleb, who we’re going to find out maybe halfway through the season has got some issues that he’s dealing with, and they’re going to have to do some parenting.”

What’s To Come In ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 6, Episode 2?

Caleb will not be the only highlight in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 2, which is written by Richard Sweren and directed by Don McCutcheon. The official logline describes the chapter as such:

"The Fugitive Task Force is called in to hunt down a missing teen from New Jersey who has a connection to a classmate’s recent suicide. Meanwhile, Cora feels Ray and his father are putting too much pressure on Caleb."

This charged installment sees the return of Remy Scott’s (Dylan McDermott) team, including Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Bison, Hodge's Ray, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, and Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase. Plus, fans should expect lots of guest stars throughout the season, one of which is FBI’s Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille in Episode 2.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 broadcasts its second episode on October 22. New episodes will air every Tuesday.

