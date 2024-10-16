FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 is only one episode in, and while fans naturally expect tons of action in the new season, there will also be romance –lots of it, it seems. The series’ boss, David Hudgins, spoke with TV Insider about the subject, particularly, Remy’s (Dylan McDermott) relationship with Abby (Susan Misner), which appears to be going strong despite being long-distance. Given the distance, fans will certainly want to know about the couple’s future – if they have one!

When asked about how long Remy and Abby can maintain their back-and-forth trips in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Hudgins said:

“That’s the story of the season: What are they going to do? The long-distance thing is working, but there’s also a sense that Remy knows—I think that he needs to take another step because he does love her, and it’s the struggle that he’s always had that it’s hard for him to put anything else above work. And that’s sort of his arc and dilemma for the season. He doesn’t want to lose Abby, and he’s going to have to do some emotional growing to get there.”

The showrunner also noted that “big things” are in store for Remy and Abby, whose romance will be more of a focal point in the season, since the show hasn’t had that before.

“So it reaches an inflection point about halfway through the season, and I don’t want to spoil what happens, but there’s big things ahead for Remy and Abby. We love Susan Misner, and I think their chemistry is great. We’ve done a lot of stories in past seasons about Remy’s family and hadn’t really done a romance story, so we wanted to lean into that this year, and they’re so great together, so it works.”

Remy and Abby’s History in 'FBI: Most Wanted'

As teased earlier this fall, FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 premiere episode, “Aquarium Drinker,” was to see Remy and Abby’s relationship grow stronger. The duo met in Season 5’s “Bonne Terre” episode when the Fugitive Task Force crossed paths with the charismatic Missouri attorney whose client on death row was connected to the case. Their chemistry was unavoidable, and eventually, Abby became Remy’s date at Ray's (Edwin Hodge) and Cora’s (Caroline Harris) wedding in the Season 5 finale.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 premiered on October 15, 2024. Episode 2 will air on CBS on October 22, and new episodes will arrive every Tuesday.

