Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 12.

In this week’s episode of FBI: Most Wanted, "68 Seconds," Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) is drawn into a deeply personal and emotionally charged case when his ex-girlfriend, Judge April Brooks (Wendy Moniz), reaches out for help after being sexually assaulted. The last time audiences saw April was in Season 4 when she and Remy parted ways, but now she calls him in her time of need. Though Remy is currently with Abby (Susan Misner), he feels compelled to try and help April through this traumatic ordeal, and thankfully, Abby is understanding. The episode is both powerful and intense, delving into Remy’s emotional journey as he seeks justice for April while facing the procedural challenges and personal obstacles that complicate the investigation.

The title of this episode, "68 Seconds," refers to the harrowing statistic that someone in America is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds, highlighting the broader conversation about sexual violence. Written by FBI: Most Wanted veteran Elizabeth Rinehart and directed with great sensitivity by Sharon Lewis, the episode handles this difficult subject matter with care and respect. It features powerful performances not only from the lead cast but also from the guest stars, making it one of the most compelling and thought-provoking episodes of the season.

“68 Seconds” Pulls Remy and His Team Into a Very Personal Case in ‘FBI: Most Wanted'

Season 6, Episode 12 finds Remy reuniting with his ex-girlfriend April, who he hasn't spoken to in years. He arrives in Maine to support her as the man who raped her is still out there. Initially, April resists taking a rape kit, struggling with the belief that, as a judge, she can't be a victim. This moment highlights how the shock and shame of sexual assault can shatter one's sense of identity. After promising to help catch the man who attacked her, Remy calls in his team. Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg), Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten), and Hana Gibson (Keisha Castle-Hughes) are available to help, while Special Agent Ray Cannon (Edwin Hodge) needs to stay behind in New York because of his father's health condition.

Based on DNA analysis, the women of the Fugitive Task Force discover that April's attacker is a serial rapist. The team tracks down another victim, Leighton Bell (Delphi Borich), whose story confirms that the same man who assaulted April also attacked her. Empowered by her experience, Leighton started a blog to share her story, referring to herself and the other victims as survivors. April doesn't say she was also attacked by the same man, but Leighton is ultimately able to tell. In a frustrating turn, it’s revealed that the police never tested Leighton’s rape kit, highlighting the widespread issue of rape kit backlogs in police departments. After determining the rapist crossed state lines, Remy steps in to bypass the procedural red tape of the FBI. Eventually, they identify Patrick Henderson (Tom Lipinski) as the main suspect.

It turns out that Patrick Henderson has a girlfriend, Hailey (Annie Funke), who is seemingly unaware of his crimes. However, she learns the truth when Leighton’s blog is sent to her, implicating Patrick in her assault. After breaking up with him, Henderson becomes increasingly violent, but before he can harm anyone else, the FBI apprehends him, bringing justice to the survivors of his brutal crimes. With the case finally resolved, Remy and April share a quiet moment, where she reminds him not to repeat the same mistakes he made with her in his relationship with Abby, hinting that Remy may start to put his loved ones over his work.

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Leans Into Difficult Conversations in “68 Seconds”

Image via CBS

This powerful episode of FBI: Most Wanted shines in its portrayal of the women affected by the rapist’s crimes, from April’s courageous decision to pursue justice despite her initial reluctance, to Leighton Bell’s powerful decision to take control of her story by blogging about her assault. One particularly poignant scene features Barnes, Hanna, and Nina driving in the car, where Nina reiterates the staggering statistic of 68 seconds, as well as the fact that 1 in 3 women have been assaulted. It’s incredibly heartbreaking when the reality sets in that all three women, at different stages of their lives, have been sexually assaulted. This moment poignantly puts a face on the statistic, making the issue even more personal and impactful.

While Remy is known for showing anger at injustice, the failure to test rape kits and the creation of backlogs is a real and heartbreaking issue. The show does a commendable job of not shying away from these harsh realities. Moniz delivers a powerful performance in her return as April, capturing her emotional struggle as she faces the trauma she's enduring while. Her portrayal adds depth to the storyline, particularly as she grapples with the challenge of seeing herself as a survivor.

Ultimately, the writers did a great job addressing the all-too-real reality of giving survivors a voice and providing a safe space for them to come forward. It’s a powerful and timely exploration of trauma, resilience, and the importance of supporting survivors. "68 Seconds" sheds light on the emotional and systemic obstacles survivors face, using familiar faces that FBI audiences have come to know and love.

New episodes of FBI: Most Wanted air Tuesday nights on CBS and stream the next day on Paramount Plus.