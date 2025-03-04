This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The FBI franchise is facing some major cuts and Dylan McDermott's Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott is among them. FBI: Most Wanted has been cancelled at CBS after six seasons in the middle of deep budget cuts that will also see fellow spinoff FBI: International handed its pink slip after four seasons. The move comes despite the McDermott-led series still managing to pull in a solid audience, which leaves open speculation that it may be shopped. For now, though, Wolf Entertainment's FBI universe now only features the flagship series, which is secured for three seasons, and the in-development FBI: CIA, which now has a clearer runway with the slate cleaned.

Most Wanted was already a victim of CBS budget cuts last year when both it and FBI reduced the minimum guarantees for their main casts. As a production of both Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, the show was pricier to make than other in-house programs and continues the network's streak of difficult negotiations with NBC Universal. Beyond that, CBS was also facing some tough cuts anyway due to the number of potential series on their plate and the lack of space to fit them all. There was always going to be some pain as they looked to potentially fit CIA, the new Fire Country spinoff Sheriff Country starring Morena Baccarin, the Titus Welliver-led Equalizer spinoff, and/or the Blue Bloods spinoff Boston Blue, which brings back Donnie Wahlberg, among other things.