When it comes to telling the story of law enforcement partners in procedural dramas, there is always a sense that, perhaps, the pair will get together at some point. The extremely popular CBS procedural created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, FBI has since its premiere been led by FBI Special Agent, Omar Adom "OA" Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), and his partner, Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) of the New York field office. Since the show's premiere in 2018, FBI has done and extremely impressive job of highlighting just how efficient their platonic working relationship has been, with the duo effortlessly complimenting each other.

Over the course of six seasons, the pair have grown close, and while the show hasn't indicated whether their relationship will evolve into romance, viewers seem to be rooting for them. Speaking during an interview with TV Insider, series star, Peregrym, discussed a potential Maggie and OA romance. While appreciative of Maggie's journey so far, she feels romance with OA is unlikely, "It’s so funny. So many people are coming up to me now and really hoping that we get together," she says."They keep asking if that’s going to happen in the future. I don’t think so. What’s so great about us is that we do have a platonic relationship that we can lean on each other and support each other through other life things."

Throughout the course of the show, Maggie and OA have each been involved with other romantic partners in their respective storylines, with the latest being OA's girlfriend, Gemma Brooks (Comfort Clinton) in the current season. While audiences might be advocating for Maggie and OA's relationship to develop more intimacy, Peregrym suggests that it might be a big risk:

"But at this point, we’re just such a team in that way. I don’t know if we’d want to mess that up by even having anything else go on, because then that’s the biggest risk, to blow everything up if it didn’t go well. I love the way our dynamic is. I really do. There’s something really nice for me anyway, also, as a female, my career had to be built on, I was the girlfriend, and I’ve done a lot of work where I didn’t have to. I’m always attracted to the jobs where it’s not relying on that part of my feminine nature to push a story forward or to have a character. I love that I have my own character outside of a relationship, so I’m attracted to the way that it is right now."

FBI is the third most-watched scripted broadcast drama on CBS, and its success has resulted in birth successful spin-offs like FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. Going into the 2024/2025 TV season, CBS has rewarded the trio of FBI shows with new seasons, with the flagship series being handed a three-season renewal, keeping Maggie and OZ on air until the 2027/2028 TV season. FBI also stars alongside Zaki and Peregrym, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Kane.

The series' air Tuesdays on CBS. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+.

