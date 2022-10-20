FBI star Missy Peregrym is back from a maternity leave, and will return in an all-new episode on November 15. Peregrym recently welcomed her second child in June with husband Tom Oakley, and has been on maternity leave. In an Instagram post, she announced that she will return to playing Special Agent Maggie Bell after her maternity leave ended in September. The producers also accounted for Missy’s absence in the show by sending off Maggie on medical leave after she suffered an injury in a sarin gas attack last season, which allowed for the actress’ real-life hiatus. The official FBI social media pages also shared a video on Instagram welcoming Peregrym back on the set.

The official synopsis for the Nov. 15 episode explains that Maggie will return just in time to assist with two murder investigations: one involves a law student planning to attend Marine Corps Base Quantico, and the other involves a young man with possible gang ties. However, Maggie accidentally slips and reveals a little too much, which causes her team to doubt if she’s ready to be back on the job just yet. The full official synopsis for the episode reads:

“Ready or Not”- Maggie returns from medical leave in time to help the team investigate the homicides of a law student on track to attend Quantico and a young man with possible gang ties. Also, an inadvertent revelation from Maggie to OA causes him to worry that his partner is rushing back into the job too quickly, on the CBS Original series FBI, Nov. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The episode is believed to be a transition episode to help Peregrym shift back into her role as Maggie. Since last season, Maggie has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to what’s happened to her colleagues, especially with her work partner OA. Shantel VanSanten stepped in for Peregrym by portraying Agent Nina Chase, who temporarily served as OA’s partner in place of Maggie. There is no clear confirmation whether VanSanten will continue to appear on the show, as she is not listed as a cast member for the episode.

FBI is an American crime drama television series created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk for CBS. The show follows the inner workings of the New York office of the FBI, as the team cracks crimes to keep New York and the country safe. Special Agent Maggie Bell and work partner Special Agent Omar Adom (aka “OA) lead the team investigations. The cast includes Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Ebonée Noel, Alana de la Garza, Seal Ward, and Josh Boyd. The series debuted in 2017, and currently has a total of 5 seasons.