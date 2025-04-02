Typically, a suspect goes on the run when they commit a crime. Some may go into hiding when they learn that the Fugitive Task Force is after them. That's not the case in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 17, "Gut Jub," when a man is accused of murdering his wife. "A couple known for their home renovation TV show is thrown into the limelight after the wife is found dead and her husband goes on the run. Meanwhile, Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) reevaluates her life in New York," reads the logline for the episode airing on April 8. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode, previewing the accused's actions after being considered the prime suspect. He claims innocence and tasks Remy (Dylan McDermott) with proving his innocence.

When someone dies under suspicious circumstances, their spouse is typically the prime suspect. Celebrity couples have always enthralled the masses, but sometimes there is usually something sinister going on that people don't know about. These couples present a perfect image of their relationship for the sake of money. It's not different for the one in the video below, whose image is broken after the wife is killed and the husband is suspected of doing it. The team tracks him down, but he's been anticipating their arrival. In one swift motion, he traps Remy inside a cage and locks it, then makes his case. He claims he's innocent and demands that Remy prove his innocence if Remy's the best the FBI has to offer. This never happens, and it causes Remy to pause and think. If the husband truly was the killer, he could have easily taken Remy down. However, that doesn't stop Remy from being furious after being rendered powerless that easily.

The End Draws Near for 'FBI: Most Wanted'

The show is set to conclude next month, following its cancellation. The logline teases the beginning of the end as Barnes reevaluates her life, hinting that she might be considering making a huge change. This is supported by the fact that she visits SAC Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza). Meanwhile, on FBI, Isobel has reached a point where she's also reevaluating her future with the Bureau. While this is yet to be confirmed, the Task Force might be disbanded as the show ends. The Fugitive Task Force hunts down a rogue government operative planning a domestic terror attack on the series finale of FBI: Most Wanted, airing on Tuesday, May 20 at 10 p.m. ET.

Tune in to CBS next Tuesday to watch "Gut Job" and see if Remy can prove the accused innocent and find the real culprit.