Personal stakes for Isobel (Alana de la Garza) add tension as the investigation unfolds.

FBI Season 6, Episode 7 airs on CBS on April 2.

Even though the agents from hit series FBI are trained to handle life-or-death situations, you can never be 100% prepared for a worst-case scenario, which is what they'll have to deal with in the series' next episode. In order to tease the upcoming events, CBS shared with Collider some first-look images that showcase the magnitude of the case. In the episode, titled "Behind the Veil," a bomb goes off in a local restaurant. This makes Maggie (Missy Peregrym), OA (Zeeko Zaki), Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) and the rest of the team race against the clock in order to find out if there are more bombs about to explode in New York.

The line of investigation will kick off with the fact that one of the victims of the bombing was a congresswoman. However, it will quickly get personal for Isobel (Alana de la Garza), since someone close to her was also a victim. This will prompt one of the series' recurring themes: How can an agent execute their job as seamlessly as possible when they have personal stakes in it? Tensions are bound to get high and chances are that "Behind the Veil" becomes a fan-favorite episode. The images that CBS unveiled to Collider underscore it: Death and destruction are all around while OA, Maggie and the rest of the team try to figure out what exactly is going on.

The episode's tone is completely in line with some information that Sisto teased back when he talked with Collider in February. In the interview, the actor revealed more "shocking" storylines would come down the line. Sisto also shared his excitement about the past crossover episodes, and that he hopes to be continued used as a resource in FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.

The Dick Wolf-verse Keeps Expanding

FBI is yet another procedural franchise that hails from the mind of Dick Wolf, the mega-producer who came up with other shared investigative universes, such as Law & Order and its several spin-offs and the One Chicago for NBC. Recently, Wolf created a true crime docuseries for Netflix, and Homicide: New York may very well become the first installment of another successful franchise.

Back in 2022, CBS surprised FBI fans by renewing all three installments of the franchise for two seasons each. Now, however, we're still waiting for an official announcement from the network about the future of each of them. The popularity of the franchise makes fans hopeful that we'll still see plenty of episodes in the coming years.

"Behind the Veil" airs on CBS on Tuesday, April 2, at 8 PM, ET/PT. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S.

