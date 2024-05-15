The Big Picture The Season 6 finale of FBI promises closure, featuring a major villain and the return of original cast member Missy Peregrym.

Actor Zeeko Zaki hints at a satisfying conclusion that ties up loose ends without leaving any cliffhangers for fans.

The FBI team is determined to take down Hakim Siran in the series finale, setting up storylines for the show's future seasons.

FBI introduced a major villain in the Season 6 premiere, and the team even lost one of their own, Agent Hobbs. The show plans on neutralizing him once and for all when the series finale airs next week. Series star Zeeko Zaki spoke to Screen Rant about the upcoming finale and how it will be a full-circle moment. The series ties up all loose ends, including the Somali terrorist organization leader, Hakim Siran, who has evaded them for most of the season. Zaki teased a satisfying season finale as the show wraps everything up and leaves no cliffhanger, saying,

"The final episode is a full-circle moment from our first episode, which is really exciting. We don't usually leave cliffhangers or villains that get away, so it's nice to get an opportunity to close that loop. It's also great to, again, just show how strong of a team we are and to show our unity through multiple characters' perspectives. This is definitely a fun chapter closing on a pretty intense villain and what he did to us, and what he did to one of our own, and things like that. It's just going to be a very well-earned "getting that guy" moment."

Missy Peregrym To Be Featured In the Finale

Missy Peregym is one of the original cast members on FBI, being cast with Zaki as the co-leads when the show premiered. Peregrym has taken leaves from FBI before, but she has always returned. After the character disappeared for a while during the current season, there has been speculation that Peregrym plans to leave the show, whose success is partly owed to her. Zaki talked to TheWrap about the upcoming finale and revealed that not only is Maggie rejoining the team, but Peregrym is not exiting the series.

"That [Peregrym's exit] is not happening. But I think all press is good press. It’s nice to see that people are that dialed in on the show. But no, she will be back. And I hope it’s not a spoiler, but she will be back in the finale, which is really exciting."

It is unclear how the show plans to revisit Hakim's storyline, but it is clear that they plan to use every weapon in their arsenal to get him. With the team down one member, it makes sense for Maggie to pop up to offer her expertise and gauge how much she misses the adrenaline. The fallout from Hakim's hunt will influence the show's direction in the next season. FBI has already been renewed for three more seasons, giving it more than enough time to flesh out this arc.

Catch the Season 6 finale next Tuesday at 8 PM on CBS. Catch up on Paramount+.

