The Big Picture Reunion with Rookie Blue co-stars on FBI , but tension may brew between partners as they investigate a federal judge's murder.

Jeremy Sisto hints at more shocking storylines to come in FBI's sixth season, promising twists and surprises for viewers to look forward to.

CBS airs all three FBI series on Tuesday nights, with FBI at 8:00 ET/PT, FBI: International at 9:00 ET/PT, and FBI: Most Wanted at 10:00 ET/PT.

Dick Wolf's police procedural television drama series FBI, aired 'Stay in Your Lane", the third episode of its sixth season on February 27, 2024 -an episode which is likely to have lingering effects on Special Agent, Omar Adom "OA" Zidan's (Zeeko Zaki) love life. Ahead of the show's March 12 episode, new images have been released teasing a reunion for OA's partner, Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym). Via TV Insider, CBS has released images revealing Peregrym's reunion with her Rookie Blue co-star Charlotte Sullivan. Sullivan will guest star in the show's next episode, portraying Jessica Blake, a former colleague of Maggie who will be joining her in the JOC (Joint Operations Center).

Peregrym and Sullivan, had played police officers for six seasons, from 2010 to 2015 in Rookie Blue. The reunion of the pair is sure to feel like old times, and given the copious years of experience playing law enforcement characters, stepping into their roles in the coming episode should be a no-brainer. However, a critical look at the images does suggest that the pair won't have it warm and fuzzy. While Maggie often has a business-like look when on call, Jessica is also seen spotting a stern expression, giving room for speculation that, perhaps, their characters do not quite like each other despite having worked together.

Peregrym and Sullivan’s reunion episode, "Creating a Monster" will focus on the pair alongside Maggie's team, investigating the type of crime that would turn entire field offices upside down - the murder of a federal judge in broad daylight. Sullivan's guest character, Jessica, is most certainly assisting with the investigation, however, it's the other drama with Maggie's partner, OA, that might be of concern. In the series' latest episode, OA has a new love interest who has him smitten. Following the death of Kate, tensions are set to rise between OA and his girlfriend, Gemma (Comfort Clinton) in the aftermath of her friend's death.

More Shocks to Come in Season 6

FBI has gone on to birth other successful spin-offs like FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. However, Peregrym and Zaki-led series have been throwing the most entertaining jabs of late. With a season which promised and delivered on the loss of a team member, there seems to be even more shocking storylines in the works. Jeremy Sisto, who plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine revealed in a conversation with Collider that the shocks of the sixth season will keep on coming. "There are some pretty shocking and interesting storylines that come up that I can’t speak about. You'll just have to stay tuned," he said. "For Jubal, I’m most excited that he’s helping out the International team. For me, it’s always a continuation of making the JOC work as a device in the show and telling the story of how that actually works."

