The Big Picture FBI Season 6 will see the departure of a family member, bringing emotional twists and turns.

The season will feature the return of familiar faces and potential surprises in character development.

The interconnected world of FBI and Law & Order opens up exciting crossover possibilities.

Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster as FBI Season 6 gears up for a significant shake-up in its core dynamics—the team will lose a family member. In the expansive universe co-created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, FBI has not only solidified itself as a procedural drama powerhouse but has also birthed successful spinoffs, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. However, amid the show's evolution, the main FBI series has maintained a steady ensemble cast, featuring the likes of Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana de la Garza, and John Boyd.

In an exclusive insight into what lies ahead in FBI Season 6, stars Peregrym, De La Garza, and Zaki drop a bombshell—prepare for the departure of a family member. As the actors spill the beans to TV Insider, the gravity of this impending loss is palpable. De La Garza emphasizes that the impact of this loss will hit uncomfortably "close to home." Zaki adds a layer of suspense, revealing that the catalyst for this upheaval is a decision made by one of the characters, setting the stage for a poignant journey as one of them grapples with the consequences. "One of us is super close to it. It is the result of a call that one of us make, and one of us will have to go through that journey this season and dealing with that." Buckle up for an intense ride as FBI Season 6 unfolds the emotional twists and turns that will undoubtedly leave fans on the edge of their seats.

What Else is in Store For Season 6 of 'FBI'?

As FBI Season 6 prepares to unfold its riveting narrative, the return of familiar faces promises an exhilarating continuation of the series. Peregrym, reprising her role as Special Agent Maggie Bell, is set to reunite with the formidable Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan, played by Zaki. Alongside them, the ensemble cast adds depth and charisma, with Special Agent Stuart Scola (Boyd), Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner), the dedicated Special Agent Charge Isobel Castille (De La Garza), Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Sisto), and Shantel VanSanten portraying the intriguing Agent Nina Chase.

Close

As we delve into the upcoming season, interesting possibilities and character developments linger on the horizon. Peregrym expresses hope for the return of Maggie's sister, adding a layer of familial complexity to the narrative. De La Garza envisions a more personal side for Isobel outside the demanding realm of work, hinting at potential surprises in store. The interconnected world of Wolf's shows, known for its seamless crossovers, opens up exciting prospects, with Zaki expressing his desire to make an appearance on Law & Order SVU. One thing is certain, anything can happen, and viewers are in for an exhilarating ride where the lines between the FBI and the Law & Order worlds might blur in unexpected ways.

FBI Release Date September 25, 2018 Cast Missy Peregrym , Zeeko Zaki , Jeremy Sisto , Alana de la Garza Main Genre Drama Seasons 6

Watch on CBS