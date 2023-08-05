The immensely popular CBS show, FBI, created by the renowned Dick Wolf, and Craig Turk is all set to entertain crime enthusiasts as the series gears up for an electrifying return with its sixth season. FBI has captured the hearts of viewers for its compelling storytelling, authenticity, and relatable characters. The show keeps audiences hooked with engaging and intricately woven storylines, delivering suspenseful cases with well-crafted twists. FBI strikes a satisfying balance between character-driven drama and intense action, drawing audiences into the agents' emotional lives and their high-stakes investigations. Tackling timely and relevant themes, the series remains rooted in the real world, adding depth to its narratives.

The renewal of FBI for its sixth season is proof of the enduring allure of crime and drama, a genre that continues to evolve and enthrall, leaving us yearning for more, hungry for that perfect blend of mystery, suspense, and human complexity. As the countdown to the new season begins, the excitement builds, and here’s everything we know about the upcoming season that promises another riveting chapter in the ever-captivating saga of crime and drama on our screens.

When and Where Can You Watch FBI Season 6?

Image via CBS

The exact premiere date for the sixth season remains unknown. However, as per CBS's 2023-2024 schedule, the forthcoming season will not grace our screens in its familiar Tuesday 8 p.m. ET time slot during the fall. Instead, viewers can anticipate re-runs of the series airing on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. As such, the eagerly anticipated season 6 is not projected to make its grand entrance until 2024, finding its place within the midseason lineup. This decision is rooted in the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes that commenced in July. Both of these strikes have influenced the scheduling, and their impact is likely to persist until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA can forge a consensus with the AMPTP.

When the time comes, the new season will be available for live-streaming and on-demand viewing via Paramount+ for those who hold a Premium subscription. You can also catch the latest installments of FBI as they unfold in real-time on CBS. For those who've moved beyond conventional cable or satellite TV, CBS extends its reach through various live TV streaming platforms, encompassing FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV. Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and dedicated CBS app users are granted the privilege of witnessing episodes as they are broadcast live.

Is There A Trailer For FBI Season 6?

Unfortunately, there hasn't yet been a trailer for Season 6 given that the show concluded in May, and no release date has yet been announced.

Who Is In The Cast of FBI Season 6?

Image via CBS

Foremost among these anticipated returns is Missy Peregrym, who has artfully breathed life into the character of Special Agent Maggie Bell. With her commanding presence and depth of portrayal, Peregrym's reprisal of this pivotal role promises to be a cornerstone of the season's allure. Zeeko Zaki, who has left his mark as the esteemed Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan, joins her in an equally anticipated comeback. Zaki's charismatic and compelling rendition of this character has left an indelible impression, making his presence a highly anticipated continuation of the series dynamic.

Joining the duo are other esteemed cast members, including John Boyd, who breathes life into the character of Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner, gracing the screen as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace. Alana De La Garza takes on the role of the dedicated Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, while Jeremy Sisto assumes the mantle of Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Shantel VanSanten completes this exceptional lineup, embodying the character of Agent Nina Chase.

What is FBI Season 6 About?

Image via CBS

FBI benefits from the experienced hand of Dick Wolf, known for crafting successful crime drama and maintaining consistent quality across its episodes and seasons. Season 5 of FBI concluded with a pulse-pounding climax, leaving viewers at the edge of their seats. The gripping narrative revolved around the chilling murder of a prominent doctor, executed with eerie ritualistic precision. As the team immersed themselves in the harrowing investigation, a relentless pursuit unraveled the intricate layers of a serial killer driven by deeply rooted religious motivations. This perpetrator harbored a disturbing God complex, singling out individuals who held sway over the destinies of others in various capacities. The team's tenacious efforts resulted in their triumphant capture of the culprit, successfully restoring a semblance of order in the wake of chaos.

While the specifics of the upcoming season's plot remain concealed, the intricate web of characters and relationships, coupled with the show's taste for high-stakes drama and elaborate storytelling, undoubtedly promise another exhilarating chapter in the world of FBI.

Here is the official synopsis:

"From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the Law & Order brand, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect, and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with and those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI. Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority.The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. The bright and outspoken Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, who spent six years with the NYPD, is partner to Special Agent Stuart Scola, an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence."

Who Is Making FBI Season 6?

FBI was created by the talented duo of Dick Wolf and Craig Turk and stood proudly as the first installment within the esteemed Wolf Entertainment's FBI franchise, with CBS Studios and Universal Television remaining the production company behind the show. Wolf and Turk are joined by Arthur W. Forney, Peter Jankowski, Greg Plageman, Terry Miller, Rick Eid, and Norberto Barba as executive producers, with Amanda Slater, Brian Anthony, Aaron Fullerton, and Mo Masi as the producers behind the successful series.