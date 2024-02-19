The Big Picture FBI , created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, is a successful procedural with spin-offs, keeping viewers hooked on crime-fighting action.

Set images show FBI Special Agents Bell and OA swinging into action after sharing laughs behind the scenes.

Teases of a major character death in the new season add suspense, while potential crossovers and character arcs keep fans engaged.

Cop shows have a tendency of sucking viewers into a cycle of action and adrenaline-fuelled plots which ultimately has viewers bonding with the characters. Created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, FBI is the flagship show for CBS' latest interconnected television universe. Now into its sixth season, the crime drama has become an extremely popular procedural and has gone on to birth successful spin-offs like FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. FBI follows FBI Special Agent, Omar Adom "OA" Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), one of the show's main characters, who works in the criminal division of a New York City field office and is partnered with Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym). With the sixth season already airing, the pair were spotted sharing laughs while keeping up with crime-fighting duties in newly released set images.

The new set photos, taken in front of the Plaza Hotel, feature the pair of Peregrym and Zaki sharing a laugh together, with the duo both pictured in full costume as Special Agents Bell and OA. However, the pair aren't laughing for long as other images feature the duo swinging into action, in a bid to resume their crime-fighting jobs. The caption reads: "2.14.24. : Zeeko Zaki, Missy Peregrym sharing some laughs on & off camera happy to be starting season 6 of the #1 viewed drama “FBI”."

A Major Death Is Coming on 'FBI'

Image via CBS

The sixth season kicked off with a blast, as Episode 1 — "All the Rage" — saw a bus explosion that killed several innocent people and the team working to snag the terrorists responsible. As is often the case with FBI, there are no easy answers and the season's second episode, "Remorse" should challenge the unit. Working alongside Peregrym and Zaki, has been the steady ensemble cast that includes Jeremy Sisto, Alana de la Garza, and John Boyd. Prior to the new season's premiere, Peregrym, De La Garza, and Zaki teased that the sixth season would see the team lose a member. "One of us is super close to it. It is the result of a call that one of us make, and one of us will have to go through that journey this season and dealing with that," Zaki revealed about the coming loss.

With this new season, the possibilities for where the stories might lead abound greatly. Interesting character arc developments for its major players outside the confines of work and the prospect of seamless crossovers with other shows in the universe are all exciting. There is also the prospect of OA's love life coming to the forefront this season with new recurring character Gemma Brooks (Comfort Clinton) to look forward to. However, their long-term seems bleak given the fact that she may be "mixed up with the wrong crowd." Could she be the reason we lose a team member?

All three FBI shows air on CBS on Tuesday nights, with FBI at 8:00 ET/PT, FBI: International at 9:00 ET/PT, and FBI: Most Wanted at 10:00 ET/PT. Check out the new images below

FBI Release Date September 25, 2018 Cast Missy Peregrym , Zeeko Zaki , Jeremy Sisto , Alana de la Garza Main Genre Drama Seasons 6

