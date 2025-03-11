FBI Season 7 continues on CBS on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. The season is past the halfway mark with the season finale on the horizon. FBI is known for delivering stellar season premieres and finales, usually being built up throughout the season, specifically the back half. Zeeko Zaki plays Special Agent Omar Zidan and spoke to TV Line about what viewers can expect in the show's Tuesday, March 11 episode where his character is caught up in a train hijacking. He also teased a huge season-ending storyline. "Nothing [concrete] yet," Zaki told the outlet what he knows about the season finale. However, he added that he's heard some big things coming up in the final three episodes of the season, saying:

"All I’ve heard is some big-scale things for Episode 20 [of 22], which will be really exciting. I think they have a lot on their hands right now with everything going on behind the scenes, but we’ll see what that script looks like soon, hopefully."

OA and Gemma Get Hijacked During a Train Ride In 'FBI' Season 7, Episode 14

In the fourteenth episode of Season 7, "Hitched," OA and Gemma (Comfort Clinton) are in trouble. "When a passenger train is hijacked and rerouted while at high speed with an unarmed OA and Gemma on board, the team races to wrest control away from the unhinged perpetrators and prevent a catastrophe," reads the official logline. The episode finds OA figuratively naked as he's not on duty and does not have the tools that make him efficient at his job. Zaki teased a different affair for OA. "I was so excited to play it, because for the first time in seven years, I wasn’t OA. I didn’t have the gun. I didn’t have the vest. It was very interesting, having to lie about my job [to the hijackers] and things like that, to play these little notes….," he said. The actor added:

"It was really cool to get to play these different notes, because as much as I love the structure of our show… it’s not that we make the same movie every week, but we try to make a show that if it’s the only episode you watch, you get all the information you need in case you don’t see any of the other ones. Here, it was kind of cool to get to hit different marks."

FBI has yet to set the season finale or reveal details, but based on Zaki's comments, viewers should prepare for something epic. Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET to watch new episodes and see how storylines play out. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.