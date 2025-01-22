Scola Stuart (John Boyd) has had trouble finding partners since his longtime partner Tiffany (Katherine Renee Kane) left in the FBI Season 7 premiere. After testing several relationships, none has worked out, and Scola is ready to test another. Deadline reports that Emily Alabi has joined FBI Season 7, playing a character expected to be Scola's new partner. Details about the character remain scarce, but Alabi joins in a recurring role with the possibility of becoming a series regular. It is unclear when the character will debut in the current season.

FBI returns from the fall break with new episodes on Tuesday, January 28. The episode is focused on Scola who struggles with something from his past when the team works a terrorism case. In FBI Season 6, Episode 9, “Descent,” “the investigation into an assistant U.S. attorney’s death leads the team to a related airline whistleblower scandal — and the chilling discovery that they don’t have much time to thwart terrorists from crashing numerous in-flight commercial airplanes, using the airlines’ hacked computer systems,” reads the official logline. The case reminds him of 9/11 when he lost his brother during the terrorist attack in New York. Meanwhile, Sydney Ortiz (Lisette Olivera) leaves.

Scola Loses Another Partner While Gaining a New One in 'FBI' Season 7.

The news of Alabi's casting comes on the heels of the revelation that Ortiz will leave soon. "We find out at the beginning of the episode that Syd’s been picked up by some higher-ups that were super impressed, and they pull her out of there and here Scola is left to fend for himself again, but at this point, he’s ready to do it," Boyd told TV Insider about the latest departure. Ortiz was meant to be Tiffany's replacement after Renee Kane exited in the Season 7 premiere, but Olivera also left after a few episodes following a miscast. Speaking about what Scola looks for in a partner, Boyd said:

"The only requirement for being Scola’s partner would probably just be you care about the damn case. That’s all. Scola is the kind of guy that if you care most about doing this job, you can’t really lose. Don’t get us killed and you care, he’s in."

Whether the latest partner will work for Scola remains to be seen, but in the meantime, Scola rejoins Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki). Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, January 28, to catch the midseason premiere of FBI Season 7 and see how Scola handles losing a partner amidst his personal struggles. You can also catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ before new ones air.

