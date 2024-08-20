The Big Picture Lisette Olivera joins FBI as a new star, playing a trained Behavioral Analysis Unit Agent named Syd.

FBI, created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, received a triple renewal, guaranteeing it through Season 9.

FBI spin-offs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International have also been successful and are still ongoing.

The new season of FBI, bound to arrive this fall, has gotten a new star who has been cast as a series regular, according to Deadline. Lisette Olivera (National Treasure: Edge of History) will be joining the team as Syd, a trained Behavioral Analysis Unit Agent who is about to rotate into the field. This exciting update comes on the heels of the series’ seventh season announcement last month after concluding Season 6 in May.

Created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, the police procedural TV show follows the inner workings of the New York field office criminal division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as they struggle to keep New York City and the country safe. As of April, FBI was handed a triple renewal, which will take the show through Season 9. The crime drama show launched in September 2018 with twenty-two episodes that ran until May 2019. Season 2 premiered in September 2019, followed by the third season in November 2020. Seasons 4, 5, and 6 then arrived in September 2021, September 2022, and February 2024 respectively.

FBI is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television in association with CBS Studios. Executive producers include Wolf, Mike Weiss, Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Rick Eid and Peter Jankowski. As for the show’s stars, the featured ensemble cast includes Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Kane. Meanwhile, originating from this acclaimed series are several similarly successful spin-offs, including FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, which are still in business.

Who is Lisette Olivera?

Olivera is popularly known for her first major TV role in the Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History, in which she led the cast as Jess Valenzuela. The show is an expansion of the National Treasure film franchise executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer for the streaming giant. The up-and-coming star has also starred alongside the likes of Sierra McCormick, Vinessa Shaw and Pat Healy, among others, in the psychological horror film We Need to Do Something. This indie horror production is from director Sean King O’Grady, and it premiered globally at the Tribeca Festival.

FBI Season 7 will premiere on Tuesday, October 15. Catch up on Seasons 1-6 on Paramount+.

