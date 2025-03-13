This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Last month, fans of Dick Wolf’s police procedural FBI found out that Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana de la Garza) actually has a husband, but his identity wasn’t revealed. Nevertheless, we now know who exactly the SAC is married to courtesy of TVLine, as Arrowverse icon Tom Cavanagh has been cast in the role. Cavanagh is widely known for his title role in the 2000 NBC sitcom Ed and his multiple roles on The Flash, which ran from October 7, 2014, to May 24, 2023, as well as the extended Arrowverse.