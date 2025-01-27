Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) is the glue that holds together different sects of his team. He has been instrumental in coordinating some of the biggest operations that Alpha Team has ever undertaken, all from the bullpen with the screens and that earpiece. Jubal ventures into the field but rarely gets involved in the physical aspect of the job. Instead, he continues coordination from a distance as field agents do their work. That's why images from FBI Season 7, Episode 10, "Redoubt," tease a major shift in Jubal's duties when he takes over the duties of field agents during a particularly personal case. The logline below for the February 4 episode teases a Jubal-centric episode, while the images preview how his case affects him as he takes the lead in the field.

"Jubal’s longtime confidential informant brings intel of an impending large-scale terror attack to the team, but when the details don’t add up, Jubal must sift out the truth from a man who’s known him at his worst."

A Rare Jubal Surfaces in 'FBI' Season 7, Episode 10