FBI Season 7, Episode 10, "Redoubt," airing on Tuesday, February 4, will be monumental for Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto). A trusted intel source does not seem that trustworthy, and Jubal decides to get to the bottom of the matter before a large-scale terror attack is carried out in New York. "Jubal’s longtime confidential informant brings intel of an impending large-scale terror attack to the team, but when the details don’t add up, Jubal must sift out the truth from a man who’s known him at his worst," reads the episode's official logline, teasing a personal case for the boss. Sisto talked to TV Insider about this Jubal-centric episode, discussing how his character's relationship with the CI Faheem (Omid Abtahi) complicates things.

“[Jubal’s] known him for a long time. His relationships with his informants are usually mostly performance-based, but in this case a real mutual respect and connection was formed. So he has a certainty that he knows who Faheem is, knows that at his core he is a good person with integrity. He also knows that he is not telling him the truth in this situation," the actor told the outlet. Faheem saw Jubal when he was an addict, and the worst fear in recovering addicts is how they behaved and who saw this behavior.

Faheem Leverages Jubal's Past In 'FBI' Season 7, Episode 10.