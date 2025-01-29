FBI is back, and the next case will have higher stakes than ever. How about saving their own in addition to saving other people's lives? In FBI Season 7 Episode 10, "Redoubt," the lives of Jubal's (Jeremy Sisto) agents are on the line, and a tip he receives from a confidential informant leaves him doubting whether the information is trustworthy. The logline below teases a delicate and personal affair for Jubal, who is forced to leave the bullpen and go into the field to save his people and thwart a major terror attack on New York City. CBS released a sneak peek of the February 4 episode, which teases trouble for law enforcement when Maggie (Missy Peregrym) falls into a trap with her partner OA (Zeeko Zaki).

"Jubal’s longtime confidential informant brings intel of an impending large-scale terror attack to the team, but when the details don’t add up, Jubal must sift out the truth from a man who’s known him at his worst."

Jubal Takes the Lead in 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 10.

Ian (James Chen) sounds an alarm after he notices something odd on his computer when the video above begins. "I've never seen anything like this before," he says. "There's a significant terror attack coming," says Jubal as Maggie and OA spring into action to chase leads in the streets. The attack is aiming to kill people in New York, an unidentified person claims. Meanwhile, Maggie and OA find themselves in a tough spot when Maggie steps on a concealed bomb that will kill her and OA if it explodes. "OA, what do I do?" she asks.

Images from the episode tease Jubal's involvement in this case as he leaves the bullpen and heads for the streets. The logline teases personal stakes as he leans on a confidential informant who knows his past and can easily manipulate him. The images also tease success as Jubal places someone under arrest. The episode explores Jubal outside of work as his ex Samantha (Mara Davi) visits him at home. Other guest stars for the episode include Omid Abtahi (Faheem Ellahie) and Naren Weiss (Danish Ellahie).

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, February 10, to watch the episode written by Mike Weiss and directed by Alex Chapple. The episode will be available live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs. Past episodes are also available on the platform.