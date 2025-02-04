FBI Season 7, Episode 10, "Redoubt," pulls Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) from the bullpen to the field when some information from a trusted confidential informant doesn't check out. Jubal and the CI Faheem (Omid Abtahi) have a complicated history, making their working relationship a bit complex since Faheem has seen Jubal at his worst. The latter would not risk letting anyone else work on this case, so he decides to tackle it himself. CBS released a sneak peek from the February 4 episode, which shows Jubal in the field searching for the CI who's now missing. This case has a sense of urgency since a large-scale terror threat is imminent, according to the logline below.

"Jubal’s longtime confidential informant brings intel of an impending large-scale terror attack to the team, but when the details don’t add up, Jubal must sift out the truth from a man who’s known him at his worst."

Jubal Does Some Field Work In 'FBI' Season 7, Episode 10

Jubal calls Ian (James Chen) in the above video because he needs help running a trace. "I had a scheduled check-in with one of my CIs this morning and he didn't show . . . He's never missed a meeting, so I need you to run a trace for me," Jubal explains. He is somewhere crowded, and this ask forces Ian to push back because it's against the law to spy on citizens without authorization. Jubal convinces Ian that everything he's asking is above board, and he runs the trace. Ian offers to send Maggie (Missy Peregrym) to the location since she's closer, and Jubal agrees, inspiring some confidence that he's not gone rogue.

"His relationships with his informants are usually mostly performance based, but in this case a real mutual respect and connection was formed," Sisto told TV Insider about what makes this case special. "So he has a certainty that he knows who Faheem is, knows that at his core he is a good person with integrity. He also knows that he is not telling him the truth in this situation," the actor previewed the complication in the relationship. The episode's promo teases even more personal stakes in the case when Maggie and OA (Zeeko Zaki) find a bomb that threatens to kill them.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, February 4, to watch "Redoubt" and learn how Jubal deals with this crisis. Past episodes can be streamed on Paramount+ in the US.