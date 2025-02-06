After pulling Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) into the field in its most recent episode, FBI Season 7, Episode 11, "Manhunt," sees the boss return to the bullpen while unleashing his team on the criminal wild. While Jubal returns to oversight duty and coordination, his field agents will be handling the most delicate and tasks. Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) and Omar Adom "OA" Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), the team are about to tear apart the city in pursuit of their suspect. Manhunt moves away from the personal and complicated nature of the previous episode. The logline below for the February 11 episode teases an intense pursuit of suspect, after a mindless act of violence.

"When a gunman opens fire at a homeless shelter, the team is led toward a killer with connections to a Mexican cartel."

Maggie and OA Go on The Prowl

The clip with Jubal's return to the bullpen, and sadly, not with thrilling news. The Assistant Special Agent in Charge announced to the team he leads that a shooter had mindlessly opened fire on a homeless shelter. A trip to the scene finds its a bloody mess, with units and field agents trying to piece together what might have been the motive behind the attack. Ominously, a warning comes, "This is just the tip of the ice berg." Step forward Maggie and OA, the pair go on the prowl, seeking out those who might be behind. Besides OA launching a man violently into a fence, the team realizes that who ever was behind the atttack was no daft assailant. They had built an arsenal of 3D-printed assault rifles. The stakes now are extremely high and the FBI team will leave no stone unturned. Or maybe they should, as an explosive rocks a room they are combing through. Who might be hurt?

Prior to Jubal's episode this week, FBI did look in on Scola Stuart (John Boyd) in Episode 9, "Descent." The episode saw Scola battling with the memory of his brother who had been a victim of 9/11 attacks, and the field agent sought desperately to advert any repeat. It was a rare insight into the agent, as the character's backstory has remained a mystry for sometime now. However, as the season continues to progress, Scola will be the subject of yet another episode which will reveal a "really dark" bit of his past, according to the actor. Speaking recently about the upcoming episode, Boyd revealed, "Yeah, there's an episode we're doing right now. It's a really interesting episode. It's really heavy, really dark, and it's a more mature, seasoned Scola navigating through some serious stuff in his past. I can't wait for the fans to see it. I think it's going to be pretty powerful."

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, February 11, to watch "Manhunt" and learn how the team deals with this crisis and who might have been hurt in the blast. Past episodes can be streamed on Paramount+ in the US.