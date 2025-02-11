The last place one would expect a shooting is at a shelter but in FBI Season 7, Episode 11, "Shelter," the team is surprised when a gunman opens fire at one. Every public place in America can become the scene of a mass shooting, and the motivation is usually evident, but a shelter does not fit the bill. According to the logline below for the February 11 episode, the team finds a connection between the shooter and a Mexican cartel after testing some hypotheses. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode showing the bullpen's attempt at figuring out why the shelter might be targeted, and anti-immigrant sentiments emerge as the front-runner.

"When a gunman opens fire at a homeless shelter in Astoria, the team is led toward a killer with connections to a Mexican cartel."

The Team Brainstorms the Potential Causes of a Shooting at a Shelter

"Alright. I guess we can forget easing into the day, people. At approximately 7:13 this morning, a shooter opened fire at a shelter in Astoria. 911 caller described the suspect as white, medium height, medium build. Dressed in black," Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) barges into the bullpen with a new case for the team in the video above. Graceful Shepherd is a vital resource in the community, serving as a shelter, daycare, and food bank. That's a place everyone would appreciate. "Is it religiously affiliated? Funded by a political group?" Jubal asks.

The proficient Ian (James Chen) has another theory. "Graceful Shepherd is donation-driven, but they do receive a city grant. That means they have to take in undocumented migrants bused in from other states. Turned a quiet shelter into a lightning rod of controversy," he says. With the current political climate rife with anti-immigrant rhetoric, the theory seems plausible, so Jubal decides to handle it as a hate crime. The team dives into potential suspects and any other locations that could be targeted.

The suspect blends in quite easily, and even if someone were to see them in the streets, they wouldn't think they were dangerous. He uses 3D-printed assault riffles, which are hard to detect or even cause a regular person to sense danger with how unreal they look. Will they be able to catch him before he attacks somewhere else? What is his connection to the Mexican cartel? Tune in to CBS tonight, Tuesday, February 11, to watch "Shelter" and learn what this is all about.

