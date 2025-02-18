FBI Season 7 features some personal stories about Special Agent Scola Stuart (John Boyd). Apart from losing his longtime work partner, Scola recently dealt with losing his brother during the September 11 attacks after a case brought those feelings up again. The show is not done with him because in FBI Season 7, Episode 13, "Unearth," more from his past bubbles up during a case. TV Insider unveiled some images from the February 25 episode, which shows his domestic partner, Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten), joining the investigation connected to Scola per the logline below.

"After two jurors for a high-profile mafia trial are gunned down, the team jumps into an organized crime investigation until it is discovered that the jurors may not have been the intended targets at all. The case becomes personal for Scola when he learns that one of his former drill instructors from the military academy he attended may be linked."