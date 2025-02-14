Given the blow the team was dealt in FBI Season 7, Episode 11, "Shelter," they cannot afford to go through something similar. In Episode 12, "Manhunt," a sting operation goes bad, and they accidentally hand over a trafficking victim to the bad guys. A race against time begins to recover her as Maggie (Missy Peregrym) goes into overdrive to avert the worst. According to the logline for the Tuesday, February 18 episode, Maggie relies on a first responder to find the victim. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode, which shows Maggie and Scola (John Boyd) working around the clock to save the operation and, most importantly, the victim being trafficked.

"When the team’s sex trafficking sting operation goes sideways, they race to recover a human trafficking victim. Meanwhile, Maggie makes a connection with a 911 operator to help find the girl before she is whisked out of the city or worse."

An Operation Goes Very Wrong in FBI Season 7, Episode 12.

"We need this arrest to go as clean as possible," Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) says when the video above begins. It shows the team watching from a distance as some men make a deal while one holds on to a terrified woman. The situation escalates when shots are fired. Pandemonium breaks and the trafficker gets away with the young woman. Maggie gets in touch with her, but her message is not one any law enforcement officer wants to hear. "He's going to kill me," the woman says when Maggie promises to get her smugglers. A manhunt around the city begins as they try to keep up with the smuggler, but their chances dwindle significantly when he makes it onto the train. If he gets out of the city, it will be hard to unearth him when he inevitably goes underground.

Scola has been joining Maggie and OA (Zeeko Zaki) on cases before the show finds him another partner. This one finds him working with Maggie while OA is nowhere to be seen after probably taking a break following the crushing outcome of the previous case. It will be interesting to see how they work together temporarily as partners. Scola's luck might turn when Emily Alabi debuts in the current season, playing an FBI agent who is expected to partner with him. "Manhunt" was written by Bryce Ahart and Stephanie McFarlane and directed by Nelson McCormick.

