Since the show's inception, FBI has always sold Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki) as primary partners. Rarely do viewers see them work with anyone else, but in FBI Season 7, Episode 13, "Unearth," OA and Scola are paired as Maggie takes a break. In the episode airing tonight, February 25, the team investigates the murders of two jurors. However, according to the logline below, the case is complex since it's connected to organized crime. It becomes even more personal for Scola (John Boyd) because his former military school drill instructors may be implicated. CBS released a sneak peek showing OA and Scola's dynamics as they interview a suspect in the murders.

"After two jurors for a high-profile mafia trial are gunned down, the team jumps into an organized crime investigation until it is discovered that the jurors may not have been the intended targets at all. The case becomes personal for Scola when he learns that one of his former drill instructors from the military academy he attended may be linked."

OA and Scola Conduct an Interview in 'FBI' Season 7, Episode 13 Sneak Peek

The video above begins in an interrogation room as Scola and OA enter to question their suspect. And to the suspect, Mr. Defalco, "The bad news is we matched your prints to a pack of Nautiki cigarettes. You want tell us why you were there?" OA asks. Defalco's first instinct is to deny, but Scola has evidence that he threatened one of the jurors the previous night. The FBI can also tie him to the boss of a mafia outfit. "You are looking at life in prison, " OA says. "Or worse," he adds. Defalco sticks to his act but caves soon. "I was at the hotel. . . . . only to scare the jurors not kill them," he says. Scola doesn't believe him. "The job was to secure a not guilty verdict through intimidation. A mistrial doesn't help my cousin. Now he has more charges," Defalco admits. "What a mess!" he adds.

The collaboration between OA and Scola in the interrogation previews a great dynamic between them. Scola has been struggling to find a trustworthy partner to anticipate everything, and working with OA will be a welcome respite. "It’s an OA and Scola partnership episode, and it’s really about friendship, and it’s cool. I’m excited for people to see it. . . . . We find out some interesting details about his journey into adulthood," Boyd told TV Insider about the partnership and the ties to Scola's past.

Tune in to CBS tonight to watch "Unearth." Past episodes can be streamed on Paramount+ in the US.