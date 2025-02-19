FBI is ready to explore Special Agent Scola Stuart (John Boyd) further. In Episode 9, "Descent" of Season 7, the show revisited his brother's death during the 9/11 catastrophe. Tuesday's February 25 episode digs even deeper into his past as a connection in a case takes him back to his days in a military academy. According to the logline for FBI Season 7, Episode 13, "Unearth," an investigation into an organized crime murder unearths a connection between a former drill instructor at the academy and the case. CBS also released a sneak peek of the episode airing at 8 p.m. ET, which shows Scola and OA (Zeeko Zaki) getting paired up for this case.

"After two jurors for a high-profile mafia trial are gunned down, the team jumps into an organized crime investigation until it is discovered that the jurors may not have been the intended targets at all. The case becomes personal for Scola when he learns that one of his former drill instructors from the military academy he attended may be linked."

'FBI' Goes Heavy on Scola in Season 7, Episode 13

Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) previews the case's particulars when the video above begins. "This guy's on a killing spree, and we have innocents in the line of fire," he adds, teasing a development that usually requires a special task force. The Fugitive Task Force from FBI: Most Wanted usually deals with cases of this nature, but with the connection to Scola, this team would be better suited. However, they are lucky to get Nina (Shantel VanSanten) from the mobile team to help with the investigation. Scola and OA's leads take them to an event where the shooter has his eyes on someone in the crowd. "He's headed right for them," Nina says from the bullpen, teasing multiple targets. Before Scola can neutralize the threat, he's attacked and knocked out using a fire extinguisher. Speaking to TV Insider, Boyd teased this personal case for this character, saying:

"We’re doing a really interesting episode right now about a case that takes place at Scola’s old high school. We find out that his parents sent him to a military school upstate because they wanted to punish him, but there’s some really dark things uncovered about the school and Scola navigating it. It’s an OA and Scola partnership episode, and it’s really about friendship and it’s cool. I’m excited for people to see it. . . . . We find out some interesting details about his journey into adulthood."

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, February 25, to watch "Unearth" and learn what happened in Scola's past. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.