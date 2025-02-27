CBS's FBI returns on Tuesday, March 11, with another explosive episode, and this time, Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) and his girlfriend of over a year, Gemma Brooks (Comfort Clinton), are in a tricky situation. TVLine has released exclusive images from the new episode, titled “Hitched,” hinting at a romantic getaway gone wrong for the lovebirds, but fans will have to find out how things turn out when it airs in less than two weeks.

In “Hitched,” the fourteenth episode of FBI Season 7, OA and Gemma are heading to Canada on a high-speed passenger train for a romantic trip when it is hijacked and rerouted. The partners appear unharmed in the pictures below, but will it remain that way till the end of the episode? At the same time, the FBI team races to somehow take control away from the deranged criminals and prevent a disaster or maybe OA will do what he can to neutralize the threat on-site before things get out of hand.

This new FBI episode will mark the sixth appearance of Billions star Clinton after making her debut as Gemma exactly one year ago today. At the time, avid viewers of the crime drama learned that OA had quietly started dating; however, he and the team eventually discovered that Gemma, who was raised on the Upper East Side in a world of penthouses and private schools, had some shady friends. Thankfully, we’re past that now as the duo are still happily in love.

What’s Up with OA & Maggie in ‘FBI’?