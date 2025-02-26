For as long as the Dick Wolf procedural drama, FBI has run, the show has often sold us Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki) as nearly inseparable, primary partners. Rarely do you see one working a case without the other, and theirs was so intense a connection, audiences began to harbor hopes for something romantic. However, recent episodes of the show have seen the pair separated, with Season 7, Episode 13, "Unearth," seeing OA and Scola (John Boyd) teaming up, with Maggie absent. When the show returns in two weeks, with Season 7, Episode 14, "Hitched," Maggie and OA will be separated once, with both working the case from different angles. A newly released sneak peek shows the conditions under which the procedural's next episode will play out.

OA Has a Train to Stop in 'FBI' Season 7, Episode 14 Sneak Peek

The clip begins with an ominous situation for the passengers of a train. The commercial transport has been hijacked and FBI agent, OA, is among the passengers whose lives have been put in danger. The hijackers do not know they are trapped with an elite operator onboard, and in the meantime, OA plans on keeping it that way. Meanwhile, on the ground, Maggie has gone into overdrive, smoking out where the hijackers' accomplices are on the ground and where the train might be headed and the potential aim of the hijacking. While he can't sit tight forever, OA answers the call to serve once more, as the clip shows him heading off to try and stop the train.

While OA and Scola functioned seamlessly as a unit in this week's episode, when next FBI airs, Scola will find himself working closely with Maggie as they seek to figure out the train's heading. Scola has struggled to land a stable partner in recent weeks, and working with Maggie is welcome. After parting ways with his longtime partner, Tiffany (Katherine Renee Kane), the procedural had Scola try out other partnerships, with the Sydney Ortiz (Lisette Olivera) experiment equally ending pretty quickly. Emily Alabi is expected to assume the role of a character expected to be Scola's new partner.

OA has not been the only person missing from action in recent weeks, Maggie has been as weel. While the show has opted to address their absences head on, we are aware that CBS has been rotating the cast members since the roll-out of a new cost-cutting measure. OA's return in this week's episode was his first time back on the field since he lost his temper when working on a case involving a hate-crime directed against Muslim immigrants. Going forward, we are likely to see more of these episodes with absent series stars, and it would be great if the show is able to offer an explanation for why.

Tune in to CBS on March 11 to watch "Hitched." Past episodes can be streamed on Paramount+ in the US.