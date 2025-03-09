After a one-week hiatus, FBI is back on Tuesday, March 11. It's not as usual in FBI Season 7, Episode 14, "Hitched", where the team tackles a case from external sources. This one finds OA (Zeeko Zaki) and his girlfriend while they're on a romantic train ride and some hijackers take control. "When a passenger train is hijacked and rerouted while at high speed with an unarmed OA and Gemma (Comfort Clinton) on board, the team races to wrest control away from the unhinged perpetrators and prevent a catastrophe," reads the official logline. Being off-duty, OA does not have his regular tools but the agent in him does not sit idly and watch. Zaki talked to TV Insider about the episode, revealing the circumstances behind the trouble OA and Gemma find themselves in. "It’s definitely as high stakes as it gets," the actor said, teasing some significant danger for his character. He added:

"We’re going on vacation, we’re on a train. It gets hijacked. There is a whole group of bad guys on the train, and I am without a gun, a badge, a vest, or any of the sort of traditional safety nets that I have with me. And I’m with my girlfriend and not my partner, like in the past and we can really handle anything together. So it’s really cool to be in that position, especially with your romantic partner and to see if they can hang or not. And of course things turn, get a little sticky, but I think at the end of the day, she was definitely a really great person to have next to me for it."

The Team Shows Up for OA and Gemma in 'FBI' Season 7, Episode 14 When Their Train Is Hijacked

Under no circumstances can OA reveal that he's an FBI agent, so he must work stealthily. "I have my hands tied, and it was really cool to get to play this differently, and it really did feel like a different show for a moment or a different movie, and it was just really fun," Zaki said. The episode's promo revealed that Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and the entire cavalry jump into action to stop the hijackers. She's seen trying to get some information from some guy and with her partner's life on the line, she has no patience for games. Zaki teased the team dynamics in the episode, saying,

"I think it just really gave us an opportunity to show the strength of our team and of the bureau. And no matter what the circumstances are, we can figure it out. We can come together, we can be there for each other. And I think everyone got to hit a different emotional note for the episode, and I’m sure it was fun for everybody."

Will OA and Gemma get out of this alive? Will the experience bring them closer? Tune into CBS on Tuesday, March 11 to watch "Hitched" and see how everything works out. Catch up on Paramount+ before new episodes return.