OA (Zeeko Zaki) has been holding down the fort for most of FBI Season 7, and he's earned a vacation. In FBI Season 7, Episode 14, "Hitched," OA leaves the office and field for a romantic getaway with his girlfriend Gemma (Comfort Clinton). However, this will be a vacation to remember because the train they're on is hijacked, putting the lives of every passenger at risk. According to the March 11 episode logline, the team tries to stop the hijackers by taking control. CBS released a sneak peek showing OA before he and Gemma board the train. He does a final check with Maggie (Missy Peregrym) before heading off.

"When a passenger train is hijacked and rerouted while at high speed with an unarmed OA and Gemma on board, the team races to wrest control away from the unhinged perpetrators and prevent a catastrophe."

OA Goes on Vacation in 'FBI' Season 7, Episode 14

"You're supposed to be off the clock, so if this is work-related...," Maggie says to someone on the other end of the line when her phone rings in the video above. It turns out that OA is calling and the call is work related. He's calling to check whether he initiated a surveillance report. Maggie assures him everything is in order. "The Is are dotted and the Ts crossed; now go enjoy your vacation," she tells him. OA walks up to Gemma, and Maggie's attention is drawn to something else, so they end the call.

Meanwhile, Gemma has packed multiple bags because OA framed this as a surprise getaway so she has no idea what she needs. "I did limit myself to six pairs of shoes ... well, seven, including these I'm wearing," she says. "Well, the deal was if I'm going to leave my gun you have got to leave your flip-flops. Where we're going we're not gonna need either," OA tells her. His statement reveals that he does not have his service weapon with him, which would be useful when dealing with the hijackers. Zaki previewed to TV Insider the numerous disadvantages OA finds himself contending with, saying:

There is a whole group of bad guys on the train, and I am without a gun, a badge, a vest, or any of the sort of traditional safety nets that I have with me. And I’m with my girlfriend and not my partner, like in the past and we can really handle anything together.

Will the team gain control of the train before the hijackers do their worst? Tune in to CBS tonight, Tuesday, March 11 to find out. Stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.