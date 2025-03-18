The team is after another serial killer in the next FBI episode airing tonight, Tuesday, March 18. In FBI Season 7, Episode 15, "Acolyte," serial murders alert the FBI to the fact that there is a new killer on the loose. However, according to the logline below, there is something different about this killer since he seems to be copying someone familiar. In Episode 6, "Perfect," of Season 7, Maggie (Missy Peregrym) sent a killer, Ray Distefano (Matthew Rauch), to prison, and the new murders remind her of Ray. Confused as to how an incarcerated Ray can pull off these murders, Maggie visits him, seeking to get clarity on some questions. Ray was not just any killer because he was obsessed with Maggie and Ella. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode, previewing an interaction between them that leaves Maggie more confused.

"As Maggie and the team search for New York’s latest serial killer, the copycat method used by the murderer forces Maggie to seek help from Ray Distefano, the serial slasher she put behind bars."

'FBI' Season 7, Episode 15 Sneak Peek Revisits Maggie's Stalker

"Special Agent Maggie Bell. What are you doing here?" Ray asks Maggie in the video above. "Ray," is all Maggie says and jumps into her agenda, but Ray seems confused when Maggie doesn't explain why she's visited. Maggie assumes Ray knows about the new killer and suspects he sent someone to do his dirty work. However, Ray seems to have no idea what she's talking about. That, or he's a good pretender. Their conversation takes a personal turn as the past is revisited. Ray is still hurt because Maggie sent him to prison. "I have no idea what you're talking about. I'm not inclined to help you after you put me in here with rapists and murders," Ray says. "You're exactly where you belong," Maggie tells him. "You don't mean that, Maggie. You know exactly what I am," Ray responds. "I haven't thought about you one time until today," Maggie says, and these words hurt Ray. Even when Maggie presses for more information, Ray remains adamant that he is not working with anyone and demands to be returned to his cell.

Is Ray telling the truth? Is their complicated past preventing Maggie from accepting that Ray might not be involved? Tune in to CBS tonight to watch "Acolyte" and find out. Catch up on Paramount+.