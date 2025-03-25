A new partner for FBI Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd), has been a position that has required filling since former partner, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, played by Katherine Renee Kane, left the team in the Season 7 premiere of the acclaimed CBS procedural, FBI. After a couple of failed attempts at finding a lasting partner for Scola, the show and CBS hope to have landed in Emily Alabi (S.W.A.T., FBI: International), who was announced earlier this year, and is set to portray Agent Dani Rhodes. Newly released images show the newly-minted agent on the job, and quite effective at it as well.

Alabi's Agent Dani Rhodes is set to appear in FBI's April 1 episode titled, “Covered,” and TV Line has released a first-look image of Alabi in action. The episode will see Scola and Rhodes teaming up to track down and plug a leak endangering undercover agents. The images show Rhodes apprehending a supposed perpetrator with another shot capturing her and Scola involved in an important discussion. The premise for the episode sees the team dealing with a security breach which endangers undercover agents. Even the identity of Maggie (Missy Peregrym), who has been working with an eco-terrorist group, has been blown. To plug the leak and prevent the death of agents, Rhodes, who also previously had her cover blown, is brought in to assist.

Agent Dani Rhodes Will Prove To Be A Great Addition