A new partner for FBI Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd), has been a position that has required filling since former partner, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, played by Katherine Renee Kane, left the team in the Season 7 premiere of the acclaimed CBS procedural, FBI. After a couple of failed attempts at finding a lasting partner for Scola, the show and CBS hope to have landed in Emily Alabi (S.W.A.T., FBI: International), who was announced earlier this year, and is set to portray Agent Dani Rhodes. Newly released images show the newly-minted agent on the job, and quite effective at it as well.
Alabi's Agent Dani Rhodes is set to appear in FBI's April 1 episode titled, “Covered,” and TV Line has released a first-look image of Alabi in action. The episode will see Scola and Rhodes teaming up to track down and plug a leak endangering undercover agents. The images show Rhodes apprehending a supposed perpetrator with another shot capturing her and Scola involved in an important discussion. The premise for the episode sees the team dealing with a security breach which endangers undercover agents. Even the identity of Maggie (Missy Peregrym), who has been working with an eco-terrorist group, has been blown. To plug the leak and prevent the death of agents, Rhodes, who also previously had her cover blown, is brought in to assist.