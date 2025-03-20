FBI returns to small screens in about two weeks and fans already have an idea about what’s coming thanks to the recently released intense sneak peek. Titled “Covered,” the next episode of the procedural’s seventh season airs on Tuesday, April 1 and will see Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) undercover —again. However, this time, she’s unaware of the very dangerous situation she’s in, as teased by Peregrym, who also gave a few thrilling details about the episode’s plot.

Speaking with TV Insider, the TV personality first breaks down the setup of the upcoming FBI episode, revealing how her character becomes potentially compromised. She shares:

“When an undercover agent is killed, it’s revealed very quickly that the [terrorists] knew that he was FBI. As a result, some other agents could be compromised. When the team learns that Maggie is one of those agents, they can’t get to her right away to give her the heads-up! When you’re undercover and out of reach, you’re the one who has to call in every six or so hours, which she can’t here.”

For more context, in “Covered,” the said undercover agent is killed in the field, leading the team to make the unnerving discovery that the identities of multiple undercover agents have been compromised, including Maggie, who has been actively working to infiltrate an eco-terrorist group. Meanwhile, the team enlists the help of an agent, Dani Rhodes (Emily Alabi), whose cover was blown, to not only save their own but to aid in uncovering who was behind the leak.

Maggie Is “Potentially in Trouble” When ‘FBI’ Returns

As aforementioned, Maggie has been busy working undercover to infiltrate an eco-terrorist group led by the “very complicated” Josie Diarmis (Lauren Patten). Peregrym describes this group as people “who are really frustrated with what’s going on with the environment and want to put a stop to what they believe is criminal in terms of harm to the earth and people’s safety.” She also says:

“But they’re going to try to make a statement that is potentially going to hurt people. So I’m trying to infiltrate them so that I can stop that from happening.”

Unfortunately, as Maggie is focused on this group, she “has no idea what’s going on around her and that she’s potentially in trouble,” according to the FBI star, who also hinted that the situation ultimately affects the agent’s personal life.

“Obviously, this is a really dangerous situation, and it gets worse fast. I will say that it affects her personal life.”

FBI returns next month. Stay tuned to Collider for more information about the crime drama.