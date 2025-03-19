After spending some time apart in past episodes, Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki) are back together when FBI returns on Tuesday, April 1. "We spend a few episodes disconnected from each other with the episodes off . . . . So our reunion is very high stakes, and it’s going to be really fun to get to give that moment to the audience when it comes," series star Zeeko Zaki told TV Insider of the duo's reunion. This happens in FBI Season 7, Episode 16, "Covered," when Maggie goes undercover with OA's support, but the operation goes south. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode airing on the first day of next month, previewing the operation and a possible devastating outcome.

"We have undercover federal agents; we do not know whether their cover has been compromised," Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) says when the video above begins. Maggie and OA are seen undercover but Maggie takes the lead at some point. "We need to get them out of the field," Jubal adds as their target realizes he's dealing with undercover agents. "You're a fed!" he shouts, hitting Maggie with a shovel. The next thing she knows when she regains consciousness, Maggie is tied up in a van. "Maggie's been compromised," Jubal announces when he realizes what has happened. However, it might be too late because their target sets the van on fire with Maggie inside.

Scola's New Partner Debuts in 'FBI' Season 7, Episode 16

A Maggie and OA team up without Scola (John Boyd) means his partner has arrived. The video above shows glimpses of the new agent, played by Emily Alabi. Much about the character is unknown, but she is expected to become Scola's permanent partner after Tiff (Katherine Kane Renee) left in the Season 7 premiere. "We have a fourth agent that we’ve recently brought on, and so far so good. So we’ll see how that plays out. We’ll see how the dynamic flushes out, how we all work together and things like that. And hopefully you guys all fall in love with her like we have," Zaki said about the character. He teased her "special sauce," saying:

"We all have our own 'special sauce,' and hers is definitely getting fleshed out and figured out now. And then we’ll see how the chemistry grows."

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, April 1, to see what happens to Maggie and watch how the new agent plays with the others. Catch up on Paramount+ in the US before new episodes return.