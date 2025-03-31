The bureau works hard to keep the identities of undercover agents a secret, but sometimes, mistakes arise. In FBI Season 7, Episode 16, "Covered," a huge leak of undercover agents threatens their lives. "When an undercover FBI agent is killed in the field, the team makes the unnerving discovery that the identities of multiple undercover agents have been compromised, including Maggie (Missy Peregrym), who has been actively working to infiltrate an eco-terrorist group. Meanwhile, the team enlists the help of Special Agent Dani Rhodes (Emily Alabi), whose cover was also blown, to not only save their own but to aid in uncovering who was behind the leak," reads the logline for the April 1 episode, teasing significant trouble for Maggie and the debut of the much-anticipated Dani Rhodes. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode previewing a Scola-OA team-up, which makes a concerning discovery as they find someone with a list of undercover agents.

In one of their potentially final team-ups, OA (Zeeko Zaki) and Scola (John Boyd) are after a suspect, Curtis, who they find quite easily in the video above. They are following up on a breach in the FBI, which left an undercover agent exposed, and the Irish mob killed him. After inspecting his belongings, Scola unearths a folder containing detailed profiles of numerous other undercover agents, a serious issue that could lead to their deaths. Both agents are flabbergasted since nothing like that has ever happened, and their suspect asks for a lawyer. OA and Scola jump into action to try to inform the compromised agents that their identities have been blown, hoping they are not too late. The episode's promo teases their lateness when Maggie is discovered while undercover.

Special Agent Dani Rhodes Debuts in 'FBI' Season 7, Episode 16

Dani is the latest agent to join the New York field office and is expected to partner with Scola. "Going undercover is her expertise. She gets pulled out of the situation she’s in early on and helps the rest of the team solve this case. She’ll definitely be in the rest of the season, and she’ll become Stuart Scola’s latest partner," teased Peregrym. "I think she’s got a fire to her that I really like. She’s very confident and in a different world than what we deal with all the time," the actress added, teasing a different kind of agent than viewers are used to.

Tune in to CBS tomorrow, Tuesday, April 1, to watch "Covered" and see if the team manages to save the agents.