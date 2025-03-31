This week, the FBI characters will be tested in many ways. The new episode, titled “Covered,” will center around a massive data leak that compromises several undercover agents and puts their lives in danger. They will also have to deal with some other inconveniences, as you can see in the sneak peek that Collider can exclusively unveil to you in this article. The new episode airs this Tuesday, April 1.

In the sneak peek, an investigation takes OA (Zeeko Zaki) and Scola (John Boyd) into a bar in which pretty much everyone looks like a suspect. As they start to shake people down, one suspect throws a bottle at OA and an all-out bar brawl kicks off. It's not what we usually see on FBI, which is why it's fun to watch. The bar fight involves every guy in the scene, and the chaos makes it hard to keep up with who is beating up who. Luckily for OA and Scola's team, no one is able to use it as a distraction.

The bar fight will not be the only source of tension on the new episode of FBI. The episode will kick off with the death of an agent in the field, and the death prompts the revelation of the identity of several active undercover agents, including Maggie (Missy Peregrym), who was working on an infiltration plan to take down an eco-terrorist group. Now, the team will have to enlist the help of Special Agent Dani Rhodes (Emily Alabi) and figure out who the person behind the data leak is and protect everyone whose identity was compromised.

Rhodes Can Be The 'FBI' Addition We Need

Last week, CBS unveiled some first-look images from the upcoming episode that showcase Dani Rhodes' participation in FBI. Everything is pointing to a longer stay of Rhodes in the series, and chances are that she is the new partner of Scola after some frustrated attempts. Peregrym spoke about Alabi's arrival in the show and teased that "she’ll definitely be in the rest of the season."

If the team-up pans out, Rhodes could have a long road ahead of her, since CBS has already renewed the series through Season 9. This means that we will follow the cases of OA, Maggie, Scola, Isobel (Alana de la Garza), Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) and Kelly (Taylor Anthony Miller) at least until 2027.

CBS airs new episodes of FBI on Tuesdays. You can also stream the series on Paramount+. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.