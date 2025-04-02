Family takes center stage in Tuesday's all-new episode of FBI. In a rare turn of events, Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) takes the lead in a complex case involving feuding families in FBI Season 7, Episode 17, "Lineage." Meanwhile, the show focuses on Isobel's private life after her surprising revelation that she'd secretly gotten married. "When a famous rapper and two teen fans are gunned down on his tour bus, the team discovers there may be more to the story than his feud with another rapper. Meanwhile, Isobel hits a major milestone that has her contemplating her future at the Bureau," reads the episode's official logline. It teases the week's case and a significant shift in Isobel's life. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode, previewing the boss at work in an Isobel-heavy episode.

A gang war leaves several people dead, and the case is serious enough to warrant Isobel's attention in the video below. She confronts someone from one of the warring families, but in a predictable turn, he doesn't seem concerned. The thing with gang wars is that they escalate, and the members kill each other until there is no one left to kill. That would be less concerning if it didn't put innocent people at risk, and the Bureau can't stand for that. Isobel and her team jump into action to stop more bloodshed. After her baptism by fire into the team, Scola's (John Boyd) new partner, Dani (Emily Alabi), gets in on the action when he is held hostage during an operation.

'FBI' Introduces Isobel's Secret Husband, Phillip

Isobel revealed that she was secretly married and no one in the office knew. While her husband might be a secret to most coworkers, he's not a complete mystery. "Lineage" introduces Phillip (Tom Cavanagh), Isobel's new husband. He has three daughters, who became Isobel's daughters after marriage. Much about him is unknown, but first-look images tease a sweet man as they spend time together at home. The episode's logline carries an ominous tone as Isobel contemplates her future in the Bureau. It is hinted that she might be leaving, but it can also be any other thing that can affect her position in the FBI. What is the change she thinks of making?

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, April 8, to watch "Lineage" and discover what's happening in Isobel's life.