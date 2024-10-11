Although CBS’ FBI will return with its seventh season in a few days, details about the second episode in the installment have already been unveiled, particularly what’s to come in the storyline. Season 7 of the beloved show will premiere on October 15 after last airing in May 2024, while the next episode will follow on October 22. FBI features an ensemble cast including Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Sela Ward, Ebonée Noel (who left after Season 2), Alana de la Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner, who will exit the show in the new season.

In a report by Paramount Press Express, FBI Season 7, Episode 2 will see the team on the case of a murdered suburban couple with all the forensic evidence pointing to their home’s previous owner, who is currently serving ten years in federal prison. Titled “Trusted,” the episode also focuses on Omar Adom "OA" Zidan’s (Zaki) reunion with an old military colleague and Stuart Scola (Boyd) welcoming a new partner. The episode is written by Aaron Ginsburg and directed by Milena Govich.

Since fans now know what to expect in the second episode of FBI Season 7, it’s fair to share the plot details of Episode 1. It’s also worth knowing that it remains unclear if Peregrym’s Special Agent Maggie Bell will leave the team to focus on Ella in the installment after disappearing for several episodes last season. The premiere episode is described as such:

"The assassination of a seemingly ordinary Brooklyn plumber launches the team into a globe-spanning investigation that ruffles feathers with the CIA. Meanwhile, Tiffany struggles with fieldwork in the aftermath of the Hakim case."

What’s In Store for Maggie in ‘FBI’ Season 7?

Image via CBS

Speaking of Maggie’s future in the FBI, Peregrym teased her character’s arc in Season 7, especially considering her emotional and physical state. "She loves Ella and feels fulfilled caring for her, and she wants to provide stability and joy,” the series star explained, after which she pointed out how much the demands of Maggie's job prompts her to question herself – is she doing enough as Ella's guardian?

There will also be a major shift in Maggie's priorities in FBI Season 7, as her responsibilities will be divided among several people, including her work partners. With that, Peregrym said of potential romance in her character’s life, “She’s made her job her priority after her husband died [before the show’s storyline began], but having Ella has opened her heart up again…so we’ll see.”

FBI Season 7 premieres on October 15, while Episode 2 airs on October 22 on CBS. Past seasons are streaming on Paramount+.

FBI FBI: A team of elite agents in the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation uses their skills, intellect, and state-of-the-art technologies to keep the city and country safe from various threats, ranging from terrorism to organized crime. Each case challenges their expertise, dedication, and moral fortitude, as they navigate the complexities of law enforcement and justice. Release Date September 25, 2018 Cast Missy Peregrym , Zeeko Zaki , Jeremy Sisto , Alana de la Garza , John Boyd , Katherine Renee Kane , Taylor Anthony Miller , Vedette Lim , James Chen , Ebonée Noel , Roshawn Franklin , Neal Lerner , Sela Ward , Shantel VanSanten , Thomas Philip O'Neill , Carmen Lamar , Derek Hedlund , Catherine Haena Kim , Mara Davi , Kathleen Munroe , Anthoula Katsimatides , Caleb Reese Paul , Yasmine Aker , Josh Segarra , Sagar Kiran , Rodney Richardson , Mark McKinnon , Talia Thiesfield Seasons 7 Creator(s) Dick Wolf , Craig Turk Network CBS Expand

