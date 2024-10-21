The New York Field Office Team is changing in FBI Season 7. Scola (John Boyd) lost his partner after Katherine Renee Kane's exit in the Season 7 premiere. However, the show aims to give him a replacement as Lissette Olivera joins as Syd, an Agent from the BAU. She makes her debut in FBI Season 7, Episode 2, "Trusted," whose logline below teases trouble in suburbia when a couple is thought to have been murdered by someone who's supposed to be in prison. The episode's promo finds the team dealing with a prison break, which explains the murderous prisoner, as the new addition struggles to fit in with the team.

"The team is on the case when a suburban couple is murdered and all forensic evidence points to the home’s previous owner, who is currently serving 10 years in federal prison. Meanwhile, OA reunites with an old military colleague, and Scola tries to welcome a new partner."

A Prison Break, Murder and a New Addition In 'FBI' Season 7, Episode 2.

"Looks like we have a prison break on our hands," Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) says when the video above begins. The next scenes find the team hunting down the suspect, who is unwilling to let them take him that easily. "There's a twelve-year-old girl being held captive by a violent murderer," Maggie (Missy Peregrym) tells someone who cannot be identified from the angle. "We need to work as a team to find her. This is not a game," Maggie adds. The suspected murderer taking a child hostage significantly escalates the situation and makes the case more sensitive.

Based on her delivery, Maggie seems frustrated by whomever she's talking to because they don't understand how the team works. Syd is the only new member to join the team. Since she previously worked as a behavior analyst, being in the field is a huge change for her, where every second counts, and any information must be shared immediately. Having a new partner, especially if she's the one Maggie's tirade is about, will be challenging for Scola. He had grown to learn to anticipate Tiff's actions, making them a great unit. He will learn to adjust to his new partner.

Is Syd well-suited for this team? Will Scola's new partner prove to be an asset or a liability? Find out in an all-new episode of FBI on CBS on Tuesday, October 22. Stream past episodes on Paramount+.

FBI Release Date September 25, 2018 Cast Missy Peregrym , Zeeko Zaki , Jeremy Sisto , Alana de la Garza , John Boyd , Katherine Renee Kane , Taylor Anthony Miller , Vedette Lim , James Chen , Ebonée Noel , Roshawn Franklin , Neal Lerner , Sela Ward , Shantel VanSanten , Thomas Philip O'Neill , Carmen Lamar , Derek Hedlund , Catherine Haena Kim , Mara Davi , Kathleen Munroe , Anthoula Katsimatides , Caleb Reese Paul , Yasmine Aker , Josh Segarra , Sagar Kiran , Rodney Richardson , Mark McKinnon , Talia Thiesfield Seasons 7 Network CBS Expand

